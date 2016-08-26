Anna Chlumsky welcomes her second daughter with husband Shaun So

“Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky has welcomed her second daughter with husband Shaun So.

The former “My Girl” child star, already mom to 3-year-old Penelope Joan, gave birth to Clara Elizabeth So on July 28, her rep confirmed.

Clumsky’s on her fourth Emmy nomination for her work in “Veep,” which means she has until Sept. 18 before she has to find a babysitter and hit the carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A.

The parents of two met at a University of Chicago party and married in 2008. They’d dated long-distance for years before So joined the Army Reserve and was sent to Afghanistan, Chlumsky wrote in Glamour in 2014. So came home from war in January 2006 and proposed to her that May.

Caption The Comedy Comedy Festival in Little Tokyo The comedy festival running Thursday through Sunday in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood is an Asian American comedy fest with a bill of more than 100 comics of Asian descent. You probably wouldn't know that from the name of the event: the Comedy Comedy Festival. The comedy festival running Thursday through Sunday in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood is an Asian American comedy fest with a bill of more than 100 comics of Asian descent. You probably wouldn't know that from the name of the event: the Comedy Comedy Festival. Caption Director Andrew Ahn on his new film, 'Spa Night' Actor Joe Seo and director Andrew Ahn discuss what inspired the new film "Spa Night." Actor Joe Seo and director Andrew Ahn discuss what inspired the new film "Spa Night."

Follow Christie D’Zurilla on Twitter @theCDZ.

ALSO

Oops! Britney Spears does 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

Homeland Security is investigating nude-photo cyberattack on ‘SNL’s’ Leslie Jones

Amber Heard calls out Johnny Depp for donating her divorce settlement directly to charity