Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen marries ‘Sinners’ star Hailee Steinfeld in California

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld hold hands on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in February.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and “Sinners” actor Hailee Steinfeld were married on Saturday in California, according to multiple news outlets.

Last year’s NFL MVP, who grew up on a cotton farm north of Fresno, announced the couple’s engagement last November in a romantic Instagram post that showed the two embracing, with Allen down on one knee in front of a rose-covered arch in Malibu.

In photos obtained by People magazine, the couple are pictured getting married in an outdoor ceremony underneath a drapery-lined arch with California native plants in the background. Steinfeld, 28, wore a silk strapless gown paired with sheer opera gloves and a long veil attached to her top knot. Allen wore a classic tuxedo with what appears to be a white flower pinned to his lapel.

In an interview with the Associated Press last December, Allen, 29, credited Steinfeld for his successful season, which saw the Bills reach the AFC Championship only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. “She’s been a huge part,” he said. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Steinfeld, who received an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2011 for the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit” and appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson,” emphasized the couple’s efforts to keep their relationship out of the public eye in an interview with Who What Wear.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t. It just makes things extra special, and it’s just for you,” she said.

That might explain why details of the wedding have been kept private despite Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins famously spilling the beans on “Good Morning Football.” (He later backpedaled on “The Rich Eisen Show”).

And now, with Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding rings exchanged, the devoted Bills Mafia can focus on the next bit of bling: a Super Bowl ring.