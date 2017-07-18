Exclusive preview of the new 'Ghostbusters' comic

Hope you ain’t afraid of no ghosts, because there’s a new “Ghostbusters" comic book series on the way.

IDW Publishing has announced “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” a five-issue series expanding the world of new team’s Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy), Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig), Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) and Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones). Writer Kelly Thompson (“Hawkeye”) and artist Corin Howell (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) are the creative forces behind the series.

Both Thompson and Howell’s past credits include comics set in the “Ghostbusters” world. And while “Answer the Call” may not be the first time Abby, Erin, Holtzmann and Patty have wielded their proton packs in comics, it is the first series focusing strictly on the adventures of this new team from the 2016 movie.

“I'm so excited to get to bring this first solo adventure for the ladies of ‘Ghostbusters’ to the world of comics,” Thompson said in an email statement to The Times. “Expect lots of supernatural hijinx and ‘save the world’ shenanigans.”

In addition to new ghosts and adventures, “Ghostbusters” fans can expect plenty of laughs in the upcoming series.

“These ladies are magic together, and I love tapping into their crazy creativity, science-y brains and kind hearts,” Thompson said. “But let's be real, I'm mostly here for as many jokes as possible, and with these ladies, the jokes come fast and furious. Plus, who doesn't want to write Kevin? It's a dream come true!”

Howell promised lots of new ghosts and some familiar eye candy, “I just remembered I get to draw Kevin, I’m so excited,” Howell also said via email.

The series will kick off with “What Dreams May Come, Part 1!” where the team, while on a routine call to get rid of a Class III ghost stumble upon a frightening Class VII specter.

“Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” No. 1 will hit your local comic book shop in October. Series artist Howell will draw the main cover, with variant covers by Elsa Charretier (“Love Is Love”) and Valentina Pinto (“Strawberry Shortcake”).

The cover for "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" No. 1 by artist Corin Howell with colorist Luis Antonio Delgado. (IDW Publishing)

The cover for "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" No. 1 by Valentina Pinto. (IDW Publishing)

The cover for "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" No. 2 by artist Emma Viecelli and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado. (IDW Publishing)

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown