Do you ever feel like a ‘human piñata’? Katy Perry does amid Blue Origin, tour backlash

Katy Perry says “the internet is very much so a dumping ground for [the] unhinged and unhealed” as she faces a new bout of backlash.

Katy Perry knows online critics have much to say about her recent Blue Origin field trip to space and her new live tour. Despite this, the pop star wants fans to “please know I am OK.”

“I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” the “Firework” and “California Gurls” singer said Tuesday on Instagram.

Perry, 40, wrote about how she moves past online scrutiny in a lengthy comment replying to a fan’s post on Instagram. Several fan accounts dedicated to the Grammy nominee shared a video of a Times Square billboard congratulating the singer on her Lifetimes tour, which launched on April 23 in Mexico City. In her comment, she thanked the fan groups for their support and addressed “the ‘online’ world” which she said “tries to make me a human piñata.”

The singer has faced heat on multiple fronts recently, notably for her participation in Blue Origin’s April space launch. On April 14, Blue Origin launched six women — including Perry, Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King — into space. The performer sang “What a Wonderful World” while in zero gravity, kissed the ground upon landing and said the launch made her feel “super connected to love.” Those moments quickly became fodder for internet memes — and backlash.

Critics, including model-actor Emily Ratajkowski, slammed the celebrity joyride as wasteful and performative. Fast food chain Wendy’s also shaded Perry, tweeting “Can we send her back” upon the pop star’s return to Earth. Singer Lily Allen said in an episode of her “Miss Me?” podcast that she found the flight “out of touch,” but she eventually walked back her criticism.

Scrutiny over Perry’s Blue Origin ride — which she did not directly reference in her comment — carried over to the launch of her Lifetimes tour the following week. Video featuring Perry’s stiff and low-energy “E.T.” choreography from the first night of her tour went viral on TikTok. “Should’ve spent less time in space and more in rehearsals,” one user commented.

On social media, the singer was also accused of using AI-generated background visuals on her tour. In his review of Perry’s “143” album, Times critic Mikael Wood raised a similar flag about her music: “‘143’ is an oddly cold dance-pop album with boring melodies, utilitarian grooves and vocal performances that feel vaguely AI-derived.”

Amid all the noise, the “Teenage Dream” singer on Tuesday explained that she takes backlash with “grace” and sends love to her critics. “I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much a dumping group for [the] unhinged and unhealed,” she wrote.

The “Woman’s World” performer continued: “What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way.”

On her Instagram account, the former “American Idol” judge on Tuesday posted a video of a special moment she shared with a fan. “Never forgot this is the whole point,” reads text over the video.

Perry wrote in her comment that she is on a “human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many.” That journey, she said, can sometimes be imperfect, but “I get back up and go on and continue to play the game.”

“Somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light,” she continued. “And in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”

Perry’s Lifetimes tour continues with three shows in Guadalajara before she comes stateside. She kicks off the U.S. leg of her tour with a show at Houston’s Toyota Center on May 7. Perry is set to perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on July 13 and the Kia Forum in Inglewood on July 15.