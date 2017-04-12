An official 'Steven Universe' soundtrack is finally on the way

From a rap about cat-shaped frozen treats to a pop ditty about being a star, it’s no secret that “Steven Universe’s” original music is a large part of the show’s magic. And now the series is celebrating an all-new musical milestone: the long-awaited official soundtrack.

Cartoon Network has announced “Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1,” a digital album featuring songs from the show handpicked by series creator Rebecca Sugar, including the theme song “We Are the Crystal Gems.”

“We Are the Crystal Gems" theme song.

“I am so excited about this album that I hardly have the words,” Sugar said in a press release. “We poured our hearts into these songs and now they’re finally collected and stunningly re-mastered by our composers Aivi & Surrasshu.”

“I cannot say enough about how much I love each of these tracks!” continued Sugar. “But I can say that this is the best they’ve ever sounded! Please blast them! Please sing along! That’s what these are for! If the music of ‘Steven Universe’ has been a tiny piece of the score of your life, please know that I am so honored. I hope you’ll love this album as much as we loved making it.”

Following the adventures of the part-human, part-magical alien Steven as he comes into his powers and learns about his legacy while saving the day with the Crystal Gems, “Steven Universe” has been hailed for its inclusive storytelling. As the story has progressed, some of the show’s most powerful messages about love have often been conveyed in song.

Among the show’s previous musical milestones include a full musical episode (“Mr. Greg”) that aired last summer as well as a sing-along concert the show’s cast and crew held at San Diego Comic-Con.

"Steven Universe" panelists, from left, Jeff Ball, Ian Jones-Quartey, Deedee Magno Hall, Zach Callison, Jeff Liu, Rebecca Sugar, Ben Levin, Michaela Dietz, Estelle, Aivi Tran and Steven "Surasshu" Velema. (Cartoon Network)

The soundtrack will include songs from the show written (and performed) by Sugar and additional members of the Steven Crewniverse including Zach Callison (Steven), Estelle (Garnet), Deedee Magno Hall (Pearl), Michaela Dietz (Amethyst), Tom Scharpling (Greg) and a few special guest performances.

Fans can expect the full track listing to be revealed in the coming weeks. While it’s impossible to predict which songs of the show’s 120-plus episodes made it onto Volume 1, here’s hoping “The Jam Song” made the cut (and that there will be a Volume 2 in the future).

“Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1” will be available June 2. See the cover art for the album below.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

The cover for "Steven Universe Soundtrack Volume 1." (Cartoon Network)

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown