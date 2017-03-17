'Twin Peaks' returns with an official 'Coffeetime' playlist

Everybody needs a little pick-me-up sometimes, and as “Twin Peaks” fans know, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper’s beverage of choice was a good ol’ cup of coffee.

To help fans prepare for the upcoming revival, Kyle MacLachlan has shared a “Coffeetime” playlist on spotify ahead of the premiere.

The 55-track playlist is pretty heavy on music from the ’60s and ’70s (especially Jethro Tull) but also features a decent amount of grunge with tracks from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots rounding it out. The playlist also features music by Elliott Smith, David Bowie, Blind Melon and the Doors. Listen to the playlist below.

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the original “Twin Peaks” debuted in 1990 and ran for two seasons on ABC. The prequel film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” was released following the show’s cancellation in 1992.

While details of the upcoming revival is still sparse, the 18-episode limited series will see the return of many original cast members, including MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Madchen Amick and Kimmy Robertson. The series was written by Lynch and Frost with all episodes directed by Lynch.

“Twin Peaks” will premiere May 21 on Showtime.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead on finding the humor in 'Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead on finding the humor in 'Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Caption Cast of 'American Gods' drop divine secrets on the new Starz series Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Caption Acting opposite a giant Hollywood monster on 'Kong: Skull Island' WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. Caption Luc Besson takes us inside his next space odyssey 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention.

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown