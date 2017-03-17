'Twin Peaks' returns with an official 'Coffeetime' playlist

Everybody needs a little pick-me-up sometimes, and as “Twin Peaks” fans know, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper’s beverage of choice was a good ol’ cup of coffee.
To help fans prepare for the upcoming revival, Kyle MacLachlan has shared a “Coffeetime” playlist on spotify ahead of the premiere.
The 55-track playlist is pretty heavy on music from the ’60s and ’70s (especially Jethro Tull) but also features a decent amount of grunge with tracks from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots rounding it out. The playlist also features music by Elliott Smith, David Bowie, Blind Melon and the Doors. Listen to the playlist below.
Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the original “Twin Peaks” debuted in 1990 and ran for two seasons on ABC. The prequel film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” was released following the show’s cancellation in 1992.
While details of the upcoming revival is still sparse, the 18-episode limited series will see the return of many original cast members, including MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Madchen Amick and Kimmy Robertson. The series was written by Lynch and Frost with all episodes directed by Lynch.
“Twin Peaks” will premiere May 21 on Showtime.
