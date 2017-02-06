84 Lumber responds to controversy (and confusion) over its Super Bowl commercial

A Pennsylvania building supply company made a big splash on the Super Bowl Sunday with a commercial Fox deemed "too controversial for TV."

Telling the tale of a mother with her young daughter and their trek across Mexico in hopes of a haven in the United States, the 84 Lumber commercial aired in part Sunday night. The company directed viewers to its website to view the conclusion of the story.

The rush to view the rest of the Super Bowl advertisement was so furious that it briefly overwhelmed the company's website.

During the non-televised portion of the ad, the mother and daughter reach an enormous wall in the desert. The mother breaks down into tears, and the daughter pulls out a handmade U.S. flag she's been crafting during their journey.

Then the mother sees that the wall has a door, recently built by a team of workers including one man who drives off in a pickup truck filled with, you guessed it, lumber. The mother and daughter swing the doors open into brilliant sunlight.

Onscreen text reads: "The will to succeed is always welcome here."

Some viewers condemned the company for advocating for illegal immigration . Others viewed the ad as a call for humanity when discussing the subject.

In a tweet linking to the entire commercial, 84 Lumber described the ad as "a symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens."