The 2025 Envelope Emmy Roundtables

1500958-env-comedy-roundtable-cover-shoot-jja-036b.jpg
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
1500956-env-drama-roundtable-shoot-jja-039b.jpg
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
1500959-env-limited-roundtable-cover-photo-jja-049.jpg
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
1500960-env-writers-roundtable-photo-jja-034.jpg
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Ahead of Emmy nominations voting, we gathered some of the most talented people in Hollywood for our Comedy, Drama, Limited / TV Movie and Writers roundtables. Watch them all here.

Photography by 
Jason Armond

Drama

Billy Bob Thornton reflects on life in the tabloid spotlight with Angelina Jolie, Jason Isaacs discusses the ‘shocking’ scrutiny of ‘The White Lotus’ cast and more tales from the Envelope Drama Roundtable. READ HERE

Comedy

Nathan Lane recalls the Friars Club Roast from hell, Kate Hudson opens up about needing to fight for roles beyond the rom-com and more tales from The Envelope Comedy Roundtable. READ HERE

Limited Series / TV Movie

Elizabeth Banks explains why comedy is harder than drama, Brian Tyree Henry recalls being mistaken for his characters and more tales from our limited series / TV movie Roundtable. READ HERE
Writers

Writers from six of the year’s most entertaining and acclaimed TV series open up about runaway production, the binge model and tuning out (or into) social media. READ HERE

