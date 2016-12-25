The troubled life of George Michael: Drugs, run-ins with the police and health problems

Legendary pop singer George Michael performs at the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 1, 2008. (Karim Sahib / AFP/Getty Images)

George Michael, who died peacefully at his home in Goring, England , according to his publicist, had run into legal and health troubles during the past decade. The Ministry of Gossip blog documented many of the stories. 2010: George Michael charged with pot possession, unfit driving George Michael , arrested after a July car wreck in London , was charged Thursday with pot possession and impaired driving, according to London's Metropolitan Police. The singer, 47, had waited for police to arrive after allegedly ramming his Range Rover into a storefront on July 6. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Michael had not been drinking and was not given a breath test.

2010: George Michael released after four weeks in prison Singer George Michael was released from prison Monday after serving four weeks of an eight-week sentence for driving under the influence of drugs. "I'm coming out here on my own so that you realize I just want to start again," Michael said Monday to members of the media gathered outside his home in North London, according to multiple reports. "I'm going to try and stop running away from you guys." He also thanked those who supported him, calling it "quite inspiring."

2011: George Michael thanks doctors for saving his life [Video] George Michael, short of breath while speaking to reporters outside his London home on Friday, thanked doctors in Austria for their care during "by far, the worst month" of his life, and hinted at the dire nature of his condition while he'd been in the hospital. "They spent three weeks keeping me alive, basically," said the singer, 48, who had to cancel a number of dates at the end of his Symphonica tour after contracting streptococcus pneumonia. He was taken to AKH Hospital in late November, nixing his Nov. 21 show just two hours before it was to start. Michael, who was released from the hospital Thursday and looked thin on camera Friday, said he was still weak but felt "amazing."