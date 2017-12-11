Sorry, 'Star Wars' fans – 'The Last Jedi' wasn't eligible for a Golden Globes nomination

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley step out at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Saturday.

Given the early raves director Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” received at its premiere Saturday in Los Angeles, some fans may have been looking to see if the film would receive any love in the Golden Globes nominations.

Alas, the latest installment in the “Star Wars” saga, in theaters Friday, was not screened for the Hollywood Press Assn. in time for it to be in contention for this year’s awards.

Because the most recent films in the franchise are traditionally kept under wraps until shortly before they’re released during the mid-December window, qualifying in time for Globes consideration has been something of an afterthought. (Dec. 4 was this year’s official consideration cut-off date.)

The Walt Disney Co. also held back showing 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and last year’s “Rogue One” for the HFPA, rendering those films similarly ineligible for consideration. (“Last Jedi” will, however, be eligible for Oscar consideration. “Force Awakens” received five Oscar nominations and “Rogue One” earned two.)

While smaller films can get a potential box office boost from a Globes nod, Disney and Lucasfilm clearly believe that, when it comes to “Star Wars,” the franchise has ample Force on its own, thanks very much.