The 2018 Golden Globes nominations are out. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” leads the film categories with seven nominations; HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is tops in TV with six. Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Times’ live coverage of the nominations including the full list of nominees, reactions, snubs, surprises and more.
Golden Globes embrace big stars portraying real people
|Libby Hill
With Monday’s announcement of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations, it seems clear that nothing can measure up to famous people playing famous people.
Keep in mind that the following nominations don’t include artists nominated for nominally playing fictionalized versions of themselves, including Aziz Ansari in “Master of None,” Issa Rae in “Insecure” or Pamela Adlon in “Better Things.”
Take a look at who got nominated for playing whom in what:
Television
- Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies”
- Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”
- Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich in “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies”
- Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in “Genius”
- Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Movies
- Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs in “Battle of the Sexes”
- Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game”
- Judi Dench as Queen Victoria in “Victoria & Abdul”
- James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist”
- Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in “The Post”
- Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman”
- Allison Janney as LaVona Golden in “I, Tonya”
- Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour”
- Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World”
- Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya”
- Emma Stone as Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes”
- Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham in “The Post”
- Michelle Williams as Gail Harris in “All the Money in the World”