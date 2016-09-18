'Game of Thrones' episode 'Battle of the Bastards' win took 25 days, $10 million-plus -- and a giant

“Battle of the Bastards,” the most ambitious “Game of Thrones" episode to date, ran up some impressive numbers on its way to the 2016 Emmy Awards. A sampling:

Bastards: 2

Armies: 2

Horses: 70-80

Giants: 1

Horses punched by giants: 1

Punches Jon Snow threw at Ramsay Bolton: 23

Days since Ramsay Bolton last fed his attack dogs: 7

Second chances Sansa Stark gave Ramsay Bolton: 0

Boltons remaining at end of episode: 0

Seriously, staging a $10-million-plus episode that takes viewers' breath away means lots of people and other moving parts. Click the link below for more statistics from "Battle of the Bastards" and other epic "Game of Thrones" installments.

