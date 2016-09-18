Henry Winkler pays tribute to "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall at the Emmys

Henry Winkler paying tribute to the late Garry Marshall at the Emmys Sunday night.

Henry Winkler introduced the Emmys' "In Memoriam" segment and paid tribute to a dear friend: Garry Marshall, the creator of "Happy Days," who died in July at age 81.

"He gave me my career," Winkler said. "Anybody that was lucky enough to meet him changed their life."

Winkler starred as Fonzie in "Happy Days" from 1974-1984, becoming something of a pop cultural icon of the time in the process.

"Garry would always say, ‘Other people make important television. I make recess,'" Winkler said. Then, as he gestured to the sky: "So, on behalf of all of us, thank you for inviting us into your schoolyard."