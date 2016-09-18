TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
9:38 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 9:38 p.m.

Henry Winkler pays tribute to "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall at the Emmys

Jessica Roy

Henry Winkler paying tribute to the late Garry Marshall at the Emmys Sunday night. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Henry Winkler paying tribute to the late Garry Marshall at the Emmys Sunday night. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Henry Winkler introduced the Emmys' "In Memoriam" segment and paid tribute to a dear friend: Garry Marshall, the creator of "Happy Days," who died in July at age 81.

"He gave me my career," Winkler said. "Anybody that was lucky enough to meet him changed their life."

Winkler starred as Fonzie in "Happy Days" from 1974-1984, becoming something of a pop cultural icon of the time in the process. 

"Garry would always say, ‘Other people make important television. I make recess,'" Winkler said. Then, as he gestured to the sky: "So, on behalf of all of us, thank you for inviting us into your schoolyard."

Read the complete obituary for Garry Marshall.

Latest updates

