Fox's latest 'Predator' movie is poised for a strong $30-million debut

The latest movie spawned from the three-decade-old action series is expected to gross a strong $30 million to $35 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. That would put the $88-million sci-fi slaughter on target to snatch the No. 1 domestic spot from last week’s victor, “The Nun,” and further dispel the notion that audiences are tiring of sequels, reboots and remakes.