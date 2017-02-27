Steve Harvey wonders whether Warren Beatty will need security, like he did after Miss Universe gaffe

It's a great day to be Steve Harvey — even if Jimmy Kimmel did blame him Sunday night for the Oscars' huge best picture mistake.

Harvey, who infamously named the wrong winner for Miss Universe 2015 — it was Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach, not Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez — surrendered his televised-gaffe throne on Sunday night, and early Monday morning he was celebrating and dishing.

"Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, I am free at last," Harvey said on his KJLH-FM morning show after the wrong movie was announced as best picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The comic and TV host talked about the death threats he got after the Miss Universe show and mused at one point about whether Warren Beatty, who presented the award along with Faye Dunaway, would need security because of the error. Harvey did.

One difference between the two mistakes: Harvey couldn't read what was on his card, which he said looked different than what he'd seen in rehearsal. Dunaway did read what was on the card Sunday night — but Beatty had been given the wrong one.