The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
A rainy red carpet forecast for Oscars as new storm moves into L.A.
Rain moved into Southern California on Sunday, but it’s decidedly lighter than downpours from the recent storms that battered the region.
Forecasters said the storm could send sprinkles over the Academy Awards this afternoon and evening in Hollywood. Oscars organizers have been preparing for the possibility of rain.
Overall, the storm is expect to generate less than a half an inch of rain in most areas, with the snow level falling to 4,000 feet.
Celebrities on the red carpet might want to bring a warm coat with their umbrella, as temperatures could put a chill on the festivities. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees by 2 p.m. Sunday, then drop.
The last time it rained at the Oscars was in 2015, when a sea of umbrellas could be seen on the red carpet as light rain swept across Southern California.
The rain ripped right through a tent (pictured right) and spilling onto the red carpet, ruining many an updo.