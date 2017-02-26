The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
A year after #Oscarssowhite, a record-breaking night for black filmmakers and actors
|Jessica Roy
A year after the #Oscarssowhite outrage dominated awards season, a record-breaking number of African Americans -- five in four categories, left the Dolby Theatre with statuary. The previous record was three at the shows in 2010 and 2014.
Viola Davis won tonight for supporting actress in "Fences." Mahershala Ali took home the statue for supporting actor in "Moonlight," setting another record: the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. Ezra Edelman who is biracial, won best documentary for "O.J. Simpson: Made in America," and Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney won for adapted screenplay for "Moonlight."