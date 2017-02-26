The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Ahead of Oscars, Ava DuVernay honors Trayvon Martin on anniversary of his death
|James Reed
Before Sunday's Oscars celebration, director Ava DuVernay and other stars are donning hoodies to honor Trayvon Martin on the fifth anniversary of his death.
DuVernay, who's nominated for documentary feature for her film "13th," tweeted a photo of herself holding up a gray hoodie, similar to the one Martin was wearing when George Zimmerman shot and killed him, emblazoned with "TRAYVON" in black letters.
And DuVernay wasn't alone in her support on social media.