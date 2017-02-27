An unreal amazing moment for 'Moonlight's' young cast

No one was more stunned by the now infamous reversal of fortune at this year's Oscars than "Moonlight's" stars. They were stunned to hear that their film, not season-long awards juggernaut "La La Land," was the best picture winner after all.

Jharrel Jerome, who plays teenage Kevin opposite Ashton Sanders as Chiron froze in his seat before running onstage to join his cast and crew mates in the "it's no joke, you won" chaos.

"I was right next to Ashton and we were holding each other real tight," Jerome said at the Governors Ball, where director Barry Jenkins and best supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali both made their way to "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz to thank him for his gracious onstage

moment.

"They said 'La La Land' -- and I respected every film tonight that got a nomination, so any win was a win to us. But it was a little crushing," Jerome admitted.

He was as shocked as everyone else when Horowitz stepped up to the microphone and announced there had been a mistake.

"At first I thought he was just being nice," said Jerome. When it was confirmed that "Moonlight" had won, "Steve Harvey popped up in my head," he laughed.

"I was stuck in my chair. I just couldn't move because my nerves locked up. Everything that I'd dreamed of happened in that moment. It was such an overwhelming feeling."

"I got on the stage and lifted up Alex [Hibbert] and I didn't stop crying for 20 minutes. He's 12 and Jaden [Piner]is 13," he added of the film's youngest stars, who spent part of the Oscars after party scrolling through their social media feeds as adults clinked champagne glasses and schmoozed.

"We have 12 and 13 year olds who are in the film that just won best picture. And it was really all of our first film," Jerome smiled. "For it to be here is just unreal."