In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
An unreal amazing moment for 'Moonlight's' young cast
|Jen Yamato
No one was more stunned by the now infamous reversal of fortune at this year's Oscars than "Moonlight's" stars. They were stunned to hear that their film, not season-long awards juggernaut "La La Land," was the best picture winner after all.
Jharrel Jerome, who plays teenage Kevin opposite Ashton Sanders as Chiron froze in his seat before running onstage to join his cast and crew mates in the "it's no joke, you won" chaos.
"I was right next to Ashton and we were holding each other real tight," Jerome said at the Governors Ball, where director Barry Jenkins and best supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali both made their way to "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz to thank him for his gracious onstage
moment.
"They said 'La La Land' -- and I respected every film tonight that got a nomination, so any win was a win to us. But it was a little crushing," Jerome admitted.
He was as shocked as everyone else when Horowitz stepped up to the microphone and announced there had been a mistake.
"At first I thought he was just being nice," said Jerome. When it was confirmed that "Moonlight" had won, "Steve Harvey popped up in my head," he laughed.
"I was stuck in my chair. I just couldn't move because my nerves locked up. Everything that I'd dreamed of happened in that moment. It was such an overwhelming feeling."
"I got on the stage and lifted up Alex [Hibbert] and I didn't stop crying for 20 minutes. He's 12 and Jaden [Piner]is 13," he added of the film's youngest stars, who spent part of the Oscars after party scrolling through their social media feeds as adults clinked champagne glasses and schmoozed.
"We have 12 and 13 year olds who are in the film that just won best picture. And it was really all of our first film," Jerome smiled. "For it to be here is just unreal."