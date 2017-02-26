“Zootopia” co-directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore were bursting with pride backstage at the Oscars.

“With this film we got the idea to talk about bias with talking animals — we wanted animals to serve for stand-ins for all of us," said Howard, adding, "we were surprised how timely the film became as the world started to blow up."

Howard and Moore said the film turned increasingly political after the fraught presidential election.

Both were aware of the impact the film could have and worked with an expert on bias for two years. Thirteen versions of the film were made before it was finalized.

“When I watched movies and heard stories as a kid, I thought stories just entertained us, but as I got older I realized we were giving back,” said Moore.

“Animated films don’t have to be just for kids,” said Howard.

The win marked Disney’s fifth straight one in the category.

“Our studio employs artists from all over the world,” Moore said. “There’s no way we could make these movies without the talent of international artists.”