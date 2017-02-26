The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Ava DuVernay and Chrissy Teigen are Oscars red carpet besties
|Sonaiya Kelley
Teigen's sleek white-and-gold Zuhair Murad gown provided the perfect counterpoint to DuVernay's voluminous gray Ashi Studio turtleneck dress, right on-trend with the night's long-sleeved theme .