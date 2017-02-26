The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
'Moonlight's' Barry Jenkins reveals what he's doing after the Oscars
|Tre'vell Anderson
I'm going to Mexico. I'm going to the Yucatán.
Barry Jenkins