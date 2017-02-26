The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Best and worst dressed: Early look at the hits and misses on the red carpet
Times fashion writers Adam Tschorn and Marques Harper are weighing in on the best and worst of this year's red carpet looks.
PHOTO GALLERY: OSCARS BEST AND WORST RED CARPET LOOKS >>
Here are some of their early thoughts:
A va-va-voom black dress from Alberta Ferretti paired with diamonds as a classic duo, made Taraji P. Henson, who starred in the Oscar-nominated "Hidden Figures," an easy pick for the best-dressed list.
Felicity Jones played one of the year's boldest female characters as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." But on the red carpet, her pale Dior gown got lost against her skin color. Verdict: She's on this year's worst-dressed list.