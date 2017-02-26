The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
|Adam Tschorn
If you're looking for a style-centric time-waster in the run-up to the red carpet arrivals at the Dolby, we humbly suggest trying your hand at our Oscar Fashion Face-off Quiz .
This is a revamped and revised version of the quiz that debuted during last year's Academy Awards coverage. We'll spot you the dress, the silhouette — and a couple of hints — and all you need to do is pick the correct actress from three possible choices before the 20-second timer expires.
Good luck!