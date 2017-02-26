Actor David Oyelowo on the growth of political discussion -- and of background noise

The "Selma" star weighed in with an opinion at the Oscars red carpet.

More people are getting comfortable talking politics. Is that a good thing?

I think it's a good thing if you actually have something to say. I think, yes, there is a growth in political consciousness, but there's also a growth in white noise and you've got to really sift through it to get to something of substance.

I don't think everyone who has a platform is necessarily worthy of using it. But I think those that are, should, and that's what makes this country great: freedom of speech.

Why do you think the Oscars still matter?

I think to celebrate this art form that is so influential is a good thing. It gives people an opportunity to be aware of films that they otherwise wouldn't.

That's one of the great things about any awards, but particularly the Academy Awards. Smaller films that are made for smaller budgets, "Moonlight" being a case in point. A film made for $1.5 million, if it didn't have this kind of recognition, probably a lot less people would see it.