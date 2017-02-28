Dwayne Johnson and Busy Philipps explain their reactions in the Oscars' 'Moonlight' surprise crowd shot

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Following the epic Oscars best picture mix-up on Sunday, a few high-profile seat fillers shared what it was like witnessing the historic gaffe firsthand. The People's eyebrow made an appearance at the Oscars, as did Busy Philipps. Here's what the stars in our viral reaction shot had to say:

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dwayne Johnson (via Instagram): "You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture." "Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, 'NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!' as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to [Lauren Hashian] ''What the ... he doing?' She grabbed my arm and said, 'Oh my God, they made a mistake.' The rest was history."

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Actress Busy Philipps (via Instagram): "Just woke up. 4000 of my closest friends have texted & emailed me about this picture. I'm so glad there's visual evidence of what it was like to be sitting there in that moment. I MEAN!!!!"

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)