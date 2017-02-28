The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
Dwayne Johnson and Busy Philipps explain their reactions in the Oscars' 'Moonlight' surprise crowd shot
|Nardine Saad
Following the epic Oscars best picture mix-up on Sunday, a few high-profile seat fillers shared what it was like witnessing the historic gaffe firsthand. The People's eyebrow made an appearance at the Oscars, as did Busy Philipps.
Here's what the stars in our viral reaction shot had to say:
Dwayne Johnson (via Instagram):
"You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture."
"Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, 'NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!' as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to [Lauren Hashian] ''What the ... he doing?' She grabbed my arm and said, 'Oh my God, they made a mistake.' The rest was history."
Actress Busy Philipps (via Instagram):
"Just woke up. 4000 of my closest friends have texted & emailed me about this picture. I'm so glad there's visual evidence of what it was like to be sitting there in that moment. I MEAN!!!!"
According to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel , he settled down next to actor and rival Matt Damon (whose mouth is agape in the photo) at the end of the show and Damon turned to Kimmel and said, “I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong.”
Incidentally, Kimmel, a notorious prankster, was accused of masterminding the whole incident.
“I was like, ‘Hey, no, I didn’t! I did not pull a prank!'” Kimmel said Monday on his late-night show. “If I’d pulled a prank, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name on the envelope. There would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in there.”