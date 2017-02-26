In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Elton John: 'I'm glad we didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction'
Immediately after the climactic snafu for the announcement of this year's best picture winner, "Moonlight," Elton John took the stage at his 25th Academy Awards viewing party and fundraiser in West Hollywood for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
"Wow!" the veteran English rocker said. "I'm glad we didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction."