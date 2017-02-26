The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
Emma Stone wins for 'La La Land'
Emma Stone’s turn as an aspiring actress working in a coffee shop and going on humiliating auditions won her the lead actress Oscar.
Stone, whose character Mia shares an apartment with three other women and falls in love with a jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling, was the one to beat. She had won most major awards and was considered a near lock in the category.
Other nominees included:
Natalie Portman , “Jackie”
Ruth Negga , “Loving”
Meryl Streep , “ Florence Foster Jenkins ”
Isabelle Huppert , “Elle ”