The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Even Ava DuVernay's gown is making a statement tonight
|Sonaiya Kelley
Director Ava DuVernay hand-selected her gorgeous Ashi Studio gown as a statement against President Trump's Muslim ban.