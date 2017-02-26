A group of tourists got the surprise of their lives when they ended up in the center of Hollywood's biggest night.

Believing they were going to an exhibit, the tour-goers instead walked straight into the Dolby Theatre in the middle of the Academy Awards. Phones and selfie sticks in hand, the group shook hands with Oscar nominees, snapped photos with some of their favorite actors, and even touched Mahershala Ali's Oscar.

Reactions to the segment were mixed on social media. Some viewers complained that it felt like Kimmel was mocking the working class. Others winced at how awkward some of it came across. But "Gary from Chicago" was a hit. He even got an invitation from his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, for tickets to a home basketball game.

As Kimmel introduced Gary to the household-name entertainers near the front, the host quipped: "I feel like you're ignoring the white celebrities."

"I am, though," Gary quipped.

Check out some of the reactions: