The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Here are just a few of the places you may have seen Riz Ahmed lately
|Libby Hill
If it seems as though actor Riz Ahmed is everywhere lately, it's because he is.
Presenting at Sunday's Oscars ceremony is just the latest gig for Ahmed, whose career has taken flight in the last 18 months.
Ahmed starred in HBO's critically acclaimed miniseries " The Night Of " and appeared in " Jason Bourne " as well as " Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ."
In addition to these star turns, Ahmed has also logged appearances on HBO's "Girls" and Netflix's "The OA" in recent months.
Ahmed, also known as Riz MC, even scored a spot on "The Hamilton Mixtape " performing with K'naan, Snow Tha Product and Residente on "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)."
Maybe next year, Ahmed can host the Oscars himself.