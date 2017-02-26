The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Hosts Elton John and David Furnish arrive at the EJAF Oscars viewing party
|Jasmine Elist
Hosts Elton John and husband David Furnish have arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood Park.
"It's our silver anniversary this year. David and I haven't reached that milestone yet," the singer told reporters on the event's white carpet. He was in Burberry, while Furnish wore Saint Laurent.
"We started at a small restaurant on Maple Drive, raised $300,000 and thought, 'That's not bad. Let's try that again,'" John said.
At the 2016 viewing party , $6.2 million was brought in for EJAF.