Oscars 'In Memoriam' tribute included an Australian producer who is still alive

Australian producer Jan Chapman says she was "devastated" when she saw her image used in the Oscars' 2017 In Memoriam segment in place of a picture of her "friend and long-time collaborator" Janet Patterson, who died in October 2015.

"I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered," Chapman told Variety in an overnight email.

"Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up."

Four-time Academy Award nominee Patterson's name and profession -- costume designer -- were correct. Variety has a photo of both women with director Jane Campion.

The photo of Chapman that was used erroneously was taken at the Australian Film Institute's 2010 Inside Film Awards in Sydney, where Patterson won best production design for "Bright Star." A photo-service caption on that image incorrectly identified Chapman as Patterson, who had a production designer credit on that film as well as on "The Portrait of a Lady."

Patterson didn't do much press. "I’m not interested in schmoozing ...," she told the New York Times in 2010. "Success for me is a personal thing. You could divide the world between people who need the outside to tell them and people who need their inner voice to speak. I’m for the latter."

"She's not here anymore, but she lives on through those beautiful clothes and images," Nicole Kidman said after Patterson died. Kidman wore her fellow Aussie's creations in "The Portrait of a Lady."

In addition to that film, Patterson was nominated for her work on "The Piano," "Oscar and Lucinda" and "Bright Star."

You can hear Patterson's voice in an interview, below, that she did with Chapman around the release of "Bright Star."