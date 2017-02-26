Jimmy Kimmel talks Damon and doughnuts in aftermath of Oscars 'nuttiness'

Jimmy Kimmel spoke to The Times backstage about what happened when the Oscars broadcast suddenly went off the rails with an unprecedented mistake.

"I saw something online... it was a screen grab that showed the best actress envelope. It's funny, I was about to go on stage and do a bit with Matt Damon and a doughnut, but I said, 'I think I have to go on stage,' because otherwise our stage manager Gary [Natoli] was going to have to finesse it," Kimmel said.

"There was a lot of nuttiness. It was kind of like a dispute over a boxing match. You didn't know who won. You didn't know who the winner was. But I have to say the producers of 'La La Land' were very gracious," Kimmel remarked of the individuals who very suddenly learned they had not won best picture.

"Listen, it's a TV show," Kimmel concluded.