Justin Timberlake, the Oscars' photo-bomb extraordinaire

When he isn't opening the Academy Awards ceremony or crooning for his fans, Justin Timberlake showcases his Jennifer Lawrence-caliber knack for photo-bombing.

On Sunday, the "Trolls" star memorably crashed — er, trolled — two key red carpet moments.

The former NSync frontman upstaged his wife, glittering Jessica Biel, during her red-carpet photo-op with a wacky stand-in behind her.

He also shoe-horned himself into his "Friends With Benefits" costar (and eventual Oscar winner) Emma Stone's interview amid ABC's live pre-show festivities with a face worthy of "The Shining."

Having experienced it firsthand, Biel appeared to apologize for her husband's behavior. Apparently, he can't stop the feeling.