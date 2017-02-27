In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney won the adapted screenplay award for "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan won for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Justin Timberlake, the Oscars' photo-bomb extraordinaire
|Nardine Saad
When he isn't opening the Academy Awards ceremony or crooning for his fans, Justin Timberlake showcases his Jennifer Lawrence-caliber knack for photo-bombing.
On Sunday, the "Trolls" star memorably crashed — er, trolled — two key red carpet moments.
The former NSync frontman upstaged his wife, glittering Jessica Biel, during her red-carpet photo-op with a wacky stand-in behind her.
He also shoe-horned himself into his "Friends With Benefits" costar (and eventual Oscar winner) Emma Stone's interview amid ABC's live pre-show festivities with a face worthy of "The Shining."
Having experienced it firsthand, Biel appeared to apologize for her husband's behavior. Apparently, he can't stop the feeling.