'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' filmmakers embrace each other, and the surrealism of the night

What do you say to someone who just won the Oscar you thought was yours?

That improbable scene played out just before midnight at the Governors Ball, where "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins and "Moonlight" producer Jeremy Kleiner came together for the first time after their awkward stage moment several hours before.

"I feel so out of body right now," Horowitz said.

Jenkins took out his phone and showed him a message pertaining to the envelope mix-up that led to confusion.

Then he snapped a selfie with Horowitz, the two men smiling. A genuine feeling of affection was apparent between them after all that had happened -- two movies, a juggernaut and an upstart, forever linked in Oscar history.

Kleiner, who had been talking to some people from his team nearby, turned to the pair and greeted them.

"I wish you had your moment," Horowitz said to the "Moonlight" producer, who barely managed a thank you in the Dolby Theatre confusion.

"I love 'La La' and I love our film," Kleiner told The Times. "Our film is about empathy and breaking barriers. Maybe the symbolism of that is a rebuke to what's been happening in our country."

Did tonight's circumstances give him the same feeling as winning the traditional way? "It can't‎," he said with a shrug. "How can it?"

A few feet away, ‎Horowitz continued to process the events. "I got to speak and got to thank my wife." he said. "I'd like to watch it and see what happened. I still don't know if I can watch it," he added ruefully.

He paused and took a deep breath.

"It's an award. It's just an award," he said.