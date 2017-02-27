In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney won the adapted screenplay award for "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan won for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Meryl Streep's eyes say it all: Look at the Oscar crowd's faces during the 'Moonlight' mix-up
|Nardine Saad
Understandably, the unscripted best picture gaffe (there's that word again ) confounded home viewers. But it also flabbergasted the high-profile names inside the Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles Times backstage photographer Al Seib caught the moment on camera Sunday night.
Here's the audience reacting to the reveal that "Moonlight" was indeed the best picture winner, not "La La Land."
And yes, Matt Damon and Meryl Streep were all of us in that moment.
Catch up on all of The Times' Oscar coverage here .