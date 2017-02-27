Meryl Streep's eyes say it all: Look at the Oscar crowd's faces during the 'Moonlight' mix-up

Understandably, the unscripted best picture gaffe (there's that word again ) confounded home viewers. But it also flabbergasted the high-profile names inside the Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles Times backstage photographer Al Seib caught the moment on camera Sunday night.

Here's the audience reacting to the reveal that "Moonlight" was indeed the best picture winner, not "La La Land."

And yes, Matt Damon and Meryl Streep were all of us in that moment.

