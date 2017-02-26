ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: First award of the night goes to Mahershala Ali for 'Moonlight'
The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)

“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.

Winners

Mahershala Ali wins for ‘Moonlight’

(David Bornfriend / A24)

Mahershala Ali’s turn as a Miami drug dealer who takes a fatherless young boy under his wing won him the supporting actor Oscar.

Ali also won numerous prizes for his role in the film, including a SAG Award and National Society of Film Critics Award. This is his first Oscar nomination and win.

Other nominees were:

Jeff Bridges , “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges , “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel , “Lion”

Michael Shannon , “Nocturnal Animals”

Latest updates

