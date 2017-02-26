Ben Affleck and Matt Damon lead Kenneth Lonergan offstage upon winning the original screenplay Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea.'

“Manchester by the Sea’s” writer-director and its star -- Kenneth Lonergan and Casey Affleck -- took the stage in the press room, and for a moment there was a ripple of confusion that echoed the evening’s earlier guffaw in revealing the best picture winner. The uncertainty surrounded who the first question was going to come from.

While the press room emcee sorted that out, Lonergan addressed the crowd.

“While we’re waiting, you guys, it turns out, we actually won best picture!”

Laughs all around.

On what it was like for Affleck – who won the Oscar for best actor -- to return to Boston for filming, he said: “Well, I like to work there because I know it so well and it feels like home so that’s a bonus. There’s a familiarity that helps the work.”

Then he added: “But Kenny writes with such authenticity … it was already on the page.”

When Lonergan, who won the Oscar for original screenplay, was asked about his thoughts on the WGA talks and a possible strike, he said he felt a strike “would be premature.”

“I’d like to see more negotiations for creative control for screenwriters," Lonergan said. "The creative control issue is still at the bottom for the screenwriter and it would be great if one day that could change.”

Affleck was asked about the evening’s Oscar speeches – why there weren’t more political comments. "There were a few people who said things about the current global political situation and from the point of view of artists," he said. "But I don’t know why more people didn’t – it doesn’t entirely seem like an inappropriate place, given the current [climate].”

"Personally," Affleck added, "I didn’t say anything because my head was completely blank from the shock of winning the award. But then I didn’t thank my children, and that’s something I’ll never, ever live down.”

“My daughter, who is 15, was extremely irritated that I mentioned her at all!” Lonergan joked. “You can’t win either way.”