Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the Oscars: A bromance for the ages
|Tracy Brown
What can be more special than attending the Oscars? Attending the Oscars with your best friend, if these images of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are anything to go by.
Affleck and Damon have been attending the Academy Awards on and off since they both won original screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" back in 1997.
And at the 89th Academy Awards, Affleck and Damon were together, yet again, and their friendship was captured backstage, in the crowd and all over the Oscar show.
The duo showcased their chemistry when they took to the stage to present the award for directing.
Even younger brother, and now Oscar winner, Casey Affleck was brought into the Matt and Ben embrace.
Really, this side hug speaks for itself.
Then there was the big "Moonlight" surprise.
Let's hear it for friendship everyone.