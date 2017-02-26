In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Memo to hairstylists: Keep it short. Short hair and pixie cuts are big style winners at the Oscars
|Valli Herman
Michelle Williams has made it her signature, but the controlled pixie cut has made a comeback as the high-glam short-hair look that makes the most of cheekbones and dazzling earrings.
At the Academy Awards on Sunday, Viola Davis wore hers with elegant-but-casual side-swept bangs, while Janelle Monáe kept her short hair looking regal with a headband, and Ginnifer Goodwin gave her hair edge with super-sharp, super-short bangs.