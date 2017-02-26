ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.

Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."

Fashion Red carpet

Memo to hairstylists: Keep it short. Short hair and pixie cuts are big style winners at the Oscars

Valli Herman
Viola Davis, who won an Oscar for supporting actress for "Fences," appears backstage in the photo room at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. None
Viola Davis, who won an Oscar for supporting actress for "Fences," appears backstage in the photo room at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Michelle Williams has made it her signature, but the controlled pixie cut has made a comeback as the high-glam short-hair look that makes the most of cheekbones and dazzling earrings.

At the Academy Awards on Sunday, Viola Davis wore hers with elegant-but-casual side-swept bangs, while Janelle Monáe kept her short hair looking regal with a headband, and Ginnifer Goodwin gave her hair edge with super-sharp, super-short bangs.

Michelle Williams appears at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Janelle Monáe on the red carpet at the Oscars. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Ginnifer Goodwin, left, and Josh Dallas during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Latest updates

