The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins and 'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz: Mutual admiration society post-Oscars
|Chris Barton
In response to a question posed late last night , what do you say to someone who just won an Oscar you thought was yours, the answer is "congratulations."
After "Moonlight" writer-director Barry Jenkins and "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz connected at the Governors Ball, Jenkins took to Twitter to share that he was still processing the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his film's best picture win. Like many Oscar-watchers, the overwhelming feeling for Horowitz was of admiration.
And, with a tweet posted a few hours later, the feeling is mutual, which is encouraging given the two are bound to be linked in Oscar history forever.