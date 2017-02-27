In response to a question posed late last night , what do you say to someone who just won an Oscar you thought was yours, the answer is "congratulations."

After "Moonlight" writer-director Barry Jenkins and "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz connected at the Governors Ball, Jenkins took to Twitter to share that he was still processing the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his film's best picture win. Like many Oscar-watchers, the overwhelming feeling for Horowitz was of admiration.

And, with a tweet posted a few hours later, the feeling is mutual, which is encouraging given the two are bound to be linked in Oscar history forever.