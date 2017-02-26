The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
'Moonlight' wins adapted screenplay
Barry Jenkins’ script for “Moonlight” won for adapted screenplay. The movie about the coming-of-age of a gay black boy in a drug-infested Miami neighborhood was based on a stage play by Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Other nominees include:
“Lion,” by Luke Davies
“Arrival,” by Eric Heisserer
“Hidden Figures,” by Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder
“Fences,” by August Wilson