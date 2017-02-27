Motion picture academy issues apology for 'mistakes that were made' in stunning Oscar snafu

A day after one of the most genuinely shocking moments in Oscar history – the incorrect announcement of "La La Land" instead of "Moonlight" as this year's best picture – the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released an official message apologizing to the filmmakers, presenters and viewers alike for the snafu.

The statement follows apologies issued earlier by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for handling the Oscars voting tabulation and winners' envelopes, for their role in the fumble at the climax of Sunday night's show.

Read the academy's statement below:

"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of ' La La Land' and 'Moonlight' whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.

"For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."