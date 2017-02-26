The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
· The complete list of Oscar nominations
· What time are the Oscars on?
· PHOTOS: L.A. Times portraits of the nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards
Naomie Harris, Octavia Spencer have a quick spa day before their Oscars red carpet stroll
|Marques Harper
Who wouldn't want to relax before the start of the 89th Academy Awards?
Before their red carpet moments, Naomie Harris, nominated for best supporting actress for "Moonlight," and Octavia Spencer, nominated in the same category for "Hidden Figures," took some time for a break and a chance to relax before the parties, the red carpet, the awards show and the after-parties.
How perfectly La La Land.