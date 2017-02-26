No alien bleeps, bloops or pew-pews: How 'Arrival's' Sylvain Bellemare won the sound editing Oscar

Sylvain Bellemare, after winning the British Academy Film Awards for Best Sound for "Arrival." He's now won the Oscar.

Sylvain Bellemare has won the sound editing Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards for his work on "Arrival." Ahead of the ceremony, Josh Rottenberg talked with Bellemare about his work:

IN A TYPICAL SCI-FI MOVIE about extraterrestrials, there are certain kinds of sounds you’d expect to hear: electronic bleeps and bloops, whooshing spaceships, the slithering of slimy aliens, some pew-pew-pew laser blasts.

But as anyone who’s seen it will tell you, “Arrival” is not a typical sci-fi movie about extraterrestrials.

To help create a unique aural feel for the film — the story of a linguistics professor ( Amy Adams ) who is recruited by the military to help communicate with mysterious alien visitors — director Denis Villeneuve turned to a longtime friend and frequent collaborator, sound editor Sylvain Bellemare. The atmospheric, emotionally stirring soundscape Bellemare crafted has now earned him his first Oscar nomination.

A native of Montreal, Canada, the 49-year-old Bellemare had never worked on a big science-fiction film before, nor had he been part of a Hollywood studio production. But he’d certainly seen enough movies about aliens to know how easy it would be to slip into tired clichés.

“So many films have been done and so many people have brought their ideas over the decades, so it’s tough to imagine that you can do something different,” Bellemare said by phone from Montreal on a recent morning. “But at least you can believe you can.”

Villeneuve had a specific mandate for the kind of sound palette he wanted for “Arrival.”

“The simple approach was that all the sounds in the film needed to come from really natural, organic sources, instead of going to electronic or processed sound,” Bellemare said.

To create the voices of the aliens, known as heptapods, sound designers Dave Whitehead and Michelle Child blended various sounds including birds, camels, pigs and a Maori flute. The sound of the egg-shaped heptapod spacecraft as it moved through the sky was made by manipulating recordings of shifting rocks and ice.