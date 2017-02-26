The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
· The complete list of Oscar nominations
· What time are the Oscars on?
· PHOTOS: L.A. Times portraits of the nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards
Oscar-shaped salmon, caviar and food, glorious food! Wolfgang Puck teases the delights of the Governors Ball
|Amy Kaufman
Can't get into the Oscar's afterparty, a.k.a. the fabulous Governors Ball? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Take a look at the food, glorious food that will be served right after the Academy Awards ceremony.
After months of SoulCycle classes, trips to the sweat lodge and scant carbohydrates, most of the stars who walk into the Governors Ball after the show are ready to indulge.
And if Emma Stone , Viola Davis or Ryan Gosling want to pig out post-Oscars, Wolfgang Puck will be prepared. The Hollywood staple — who is catering the fancy party for the 23rd consecutive year — unveiled his seemingly endless menu on Thursday. And there’s comfort food galore: Baked macaroni and cheese, chicken pot pie, lava cakes, lobster corn dogs, gold-dusted truffle popcorn, and baked potatoes with caviar.