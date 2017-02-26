The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel sees you, Matt Damon
|Nardine Saad
There were music videos, late-night stage-crashing, ultrasound cameos and seat assignment defacing . Now Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is preparing to take his feuding shenanigans with Oscar winner Matt Damon to the next level.
"Dead man walking the red carpet," Kimmel wrote in a pre-show tweet.
In the image he shared, Kimmel appeared to be reworking Sunday's script to include a quip or two (or three) about his longtime frenemy. Damon, who is nominated as a producer of best picture nominee "Manchester by the Sea," is seen giving a red carpet interview as Kimmel looks on.
The gag started in the early days of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when, in an effort to liven things up, Kimmel pretended that they didn't have enough time to interview the A-lister. He doggedly kept it going complete with occasional "revenge" appearances by Damon.
Not surprisingly, the feud took on a life of its own -- with Damon ribbing Kimmel for losing the Emmy race when he was hosting the Emmy Awards in September -- and is now expected to be a highlight of Sunday's show.