In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Pricewaterhouse Coopers issues statement after Oscars mistake robs 'Moonlight' of its moment
|Libby Hill
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for the tabulation of the Oscar ballots and the envelopes announcing the winners, released a statement early Monday morning after a shocking mistake resulted in "La La Land" wrongly being announced as best picture.
"We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.
"We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."
A 2016 Los Angeles Times story explained that a set of winning envelopes are kept on either side of the stage so that PwC partners Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz can dispense them to presenters from whichever side they enter from.
