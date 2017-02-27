Pricewaterhouse Coopers issues statement after Oscars mistake robs 'Moonlight' of its moment

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for the tabulation of the Oscar ballots and the envelopes announcing the winners, released a statement early Monday morning after a shocking mistake resulted in "La La Land" wrongly being announced as best picture.

"We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.



"We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

A 2016 Los Angeles Times story explained that a set of winning envelopes are kept on either side of the stage so that PwC partners Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz can dispense them to presenters from whichever side they enter from.

Meanwhile, at the Governors Ball...