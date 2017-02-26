In politically fraught times, film becomes a more important tool than ever when it comes to exposing audiences to realities unlike their own.

Those individuals behind Netflix's Oscar-nominated documentary short "The White Helmets," a film about volunteer rescue efforts in war-torn Syria, are well aware of how vital film is to giving people insight into what's happening on the other side of the world.

Director Orlando von Einsiedel said Sunday afternoon that he thinks that film is uniquely positioned to create understanding.

"There is so much misunderstanding about Muslims and people from the Middle East and film can help change that narrative," he said during a moment on the red carpet.

"Film is a window and can create empathy," added producer Joanna Natasegara.

"This is such an incredible platform to shout loudly," Von Einsiedel said.