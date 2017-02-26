The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
'The White Helmets' director: 'People from the Middle East and film can help change that narrative'
|Tre'vell Anderson
In politically fraught times, film becomes a more important tool than ever when it comes to exposing audiences to realities unlike their own.
Those individuals behind Netflix's Oscar-nominated documentary short "The White Helmets," a film about volunteer rescue efforts in war-torn Syria, are well aware of how vital film is to giving people insight into what's happening on the other side of the world.
Director Orlando von Einsiedel said Sunday afternoon that he thinks that film is uniquely positioned to create understanding.
"There is so much misunderstanding about Muslims and people from the Middle East and film can help change that narrative," he said during a moment on the red carpet.
"Film is a window and can create empathy," added producer Joanna Natasegara.
"This is such an incredible platform to shout loudly," Von Einsiedel said.